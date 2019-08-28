Dycom Industries jumps after easy Q2 earnings topper

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) +8% pre-market after cruising past consensus expectations for Q2 earnings and revenues.

Q2 contract revenues rose 11.1% to $884M on an organic basis after excluding $3.8M from storm restoration services for the year-ago quarter.

Q2 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose to $100.2M, or 11.3% of contract revenues, compared to $97.8M, or 12.2% of contract revenues, for the year-earlier quarter.

DY says it entered into a contract modification that increases revenue produced by a large customer program, resulting in $7.3M to Q2 net income, or $0.23/share.

However, DY issues below consensus guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.60-$0.80 vs. $0.90 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $820M-$870M vs. $883M consensus.