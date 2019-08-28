Soligenix to boost enrolment in late-stage study of SGX942 in oral mucositis

Based on a preplanned interim analysis, the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended that the Phase 3 DOM-INNATE study evaluating Soligenix's (NASDAQ:SNGX) SGX942 (dusquetide) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients receiving chemoradiation therapy increase enrollment by ~70 subjects (from 190 to 260) in order to maintain the 90% statistical power for the primary endpoint. The higher number of participants should enable the study to account for potential variability and/or distribution changes in the patient population versus the initial protocol design assumptions. No safety issues were reported.

Topline data should be available in H1 2020.

Dusquetide is a synthetic peptide called an innate defense regulator that modulates the body's reaction to injury and infection.