Tiffany +3% after profit beat

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable sales fell 4% in FQ2. Comparable sales were down 3% on a constant-currency basis vs. -1.9% consensus.

Total sales were down 3%, driven lower by a 4% drop in the Americas and Europe businesses. The Asia-Pacific region saw a 1% drop, helped by a strong performance in China during the quarter.

Gross margin fell 130 bps to 62.7% of sales vs. 63.5% consensus. The company says the lower margin largely reflected changes in sales mix toward higher price point jewelry.

Operating margin came in at 17.6% of sales vs. 16.4% consensus and 17.8% a year ago.

Tiffany's guidance includes an expectation for worldwide net sales to increase by a low-single-digit percentage over the prior year and EPS to rise by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage over the prior year.

Shares of Tiffany are up 2.88% premarket to $85.05.

