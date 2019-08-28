Coty's Q4 results in-line with guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports Organic (LFL) net revenues decreased 4.1% in Q4, driven by an 11.5% LFL decline in Consumer Beauty reflecting continued share pressure in the core business and softness in Younique, and a 3.1% LFL decline in Professional Beauty primarily as a result of trade inventory destocking at certain customers.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $754.7M (+1.7%); Consumer Beauty: $902.4M (-15.2%); Professional: $458.3M (-7%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $657.7M (-14%); Europe: $866.1M (-10%); ALMEA: $591.6M (+2%).

Adjusted gross margin rate increased 20 bps to 62.1%, driven by margin expansion in the Luxury division.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 220 bps to 12.2%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net Revenues: Stable to slightly lower LFL, starting in 1Q20; Adjusted Operating Income: 5-10% YoY growth, at constant FX and portfolio scope, after increased investment behind our brands; Adjusted EPS: Mid-single digit growth; Free Cash Flow: Moderate improvement Y/Y.

