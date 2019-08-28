Higher promotional activity clips Destination XL

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable sales were flat in Q2. Management says the quarter got off to a slow start as unfavorable weather impacted sell-through of seasonal product.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $7.1M vs. $8.3M consensus.

Gross margin was 44.3% of sales vs. 46.3% a year ago. A 270 bp drop in merchandise margins was due to higher promotional activity of approximately 190 basis points and 80 basis points due to the impact of the wholesale segment.

Looking ahead, Destination XL says it expects to deliver comparable sales growth in its omni-channel retail business and to generate free cash flow.

Shares of DXLG are down 20% YTD.

