Medtronic CEO to retire next year

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces that Omar Ishrak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has announced his intention to retire as CEO on April 26, 2020.

As a result, the Medtronic Board of Directors announced key leadership appointments as part of its multi-year, leadership succession planning process.

The Board has unanimously appointed Geoff Martha, currently Executive Vice President (EVP) of the Restorative Therapies Group (RTG), to assume the newly created role of Medtronic President and become a member of the Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2019. Martha will succeed Ishrak as Medtronic CEO, effective April 27, 2020.

Brett Wall, President of Brain Therapies division, was appointed EVP and Group President of RTG, succeeding Martha, effective November 1, 2019. Mr. Wall joined Medtronic in 2015 as part of the Covidien acquisition.

Effective April 27, 2020, Ishrak will assume a new position of Executive Chairman.