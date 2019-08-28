Movado down 14% on earnings miss and trimmed FY2020 outlook

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales rose 11% on a constant currency basis in Q2.
Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 54.1%.
Adjusted operating margin rate declined 360 bps to 6.5%.
Inventories increased 17.2% Y/Y to $200.95M.
The Company repurchased 53K shares during the quarter.
FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $725M to $740M; Operating income: ~$67M to $70M; Tax rate: 21%; Net income: $52.5M to $55M; Diluted EPS: $2.25 to $2.35.
MOV -14.3% premarket.
Previously: Movado EPS misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (Aug. 28)
Now read: Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox