Movado down 14% on earnings miss and trimmed FY2020 outlook

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales rose 11% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 54.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate declined 360 bps to 6.5%.

Inventories increased 17.2% Y/Y to $200.95M.

The Company repurchased 53K shares during the quarter.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $725M to $740M; Operating income: ~$67M to $70M; Tax rate: 21%; Net income: $52.5M to $55M; Diluted EPS: $2.25 to $2.35.

MOV -14.3% premarket.

