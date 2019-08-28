Nevro completes patient enrollment in PDN trial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has completed patient enrollment in its multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) for the treatment of chronic pain for patients who suffer from Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).

The SENZA-PDN study compares HF10 therapy plus Conventional Medical Management (CMM) to CMM alone in 216 patients. The primary endpoint is the difference in proportion of treatment responders at 3-month follow-up and the study will collect outcomes out to 24 months.

This RCT is designed to provide safety and efficacy data, which will be used to support customer adoption and efforts to ensure adequate payor coverage of this procedure.