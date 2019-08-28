Pilgrim's Pride acquires U.K. food supplier

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) inks a deal to acquire food supplier Tulip Limited for ~$354M.

The company says the transaction solidifies Pilgrim's as a leading European food company, creating one of the largest integrated prepared foods businesses in the U.K. with a portfolio of brands and retail private label solutions.

Tulip is the largest pig producer in the U.K., with nearly £1B in annual sales and more than 6K team members.

The purchase price represents 5.4X implied expected EBITDA.

“We are pleased to strengthen our European foods platform with the acquisition of Tulip Limited, which positions Pilgrim’s as a leading global prepared foods player," says Pilgrim's Pride Global CEO Jayson Penn.

Source: Press Release