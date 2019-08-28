Lannett up 29% premarket on posaconazole delayed-release tablets deal

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is up 29% premarket on the heels of its agreement with Sinotherapeutics Inc., a China-based specialty pharmaceutical company, to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets 100mg.

Sinotherapeutics has received final approval from the FDA of its ANDA for Posaconazole Tablets 100mg, which is an AB-rated generic equivalent of Merck's Noxafil Delayed-Release Tablets. Lannett expects to commence shipping the product shortly.

Under the agreement, Lannett will make milestone payments based on market dynamics and performance. The company will provide sales, marketing and distribution and will receive a share of the profits. Other terms were not disclosed.