Express sinks 9% post Q2 results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports comparable sales were down 6% in Q2, at the top of the guidance range.

Comparable for retail sales decreased 7% and outlet sales fell 2%.

Retail sales slipped 9.7% to $337.6M whereas outlet sales rose 13.2% to $121.3M.

Gross margin contracted 160 bps to 26.8%.

SG&A expense rate up 80 bps to 28.7%.

Inventory down ~1% to $268.8M.

Q3 Guidance: Comparable-sales: -7% to -6%; Tax rate: ~25%; Interest income, net: $0.7M; Net loss: $7M to $5M; Diluted EPS: -$0.08 to -$0.10; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: 67.3M.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $35M to $38M for FY2019.

EXPR -8.6% premarket.

Previously: Express EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)