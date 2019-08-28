National Bank of Canada fiscal Q3 gains from growth in all segments

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) fiscal Q3 EPS of C$1.66 (US$1.25) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.58 and increased from C$1.52 in the year-ago quarter, as each of its business segments contributed to earnings growth.

Q3 Personal and Commercial net income of C$277M (US$208M) rose 11% Y/Y; net interest margin of 2.23% vs. 2.26% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Wealth Management net income of C$126M increased 5% Y/Y.

Q3 Financial Markets net income of C$182M was up 2% Y/Y.

Q3 U.S. Specialty Finance and International net income of C$69M jumped 28% Y/Y.

Q3 return on common shareholders' equity, excluding specified items, 18.6% vs. 18.4% a year ago.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

