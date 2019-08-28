Comparable sales pressure at Chico's

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales fell 6.1% in Q2 to miss the consensus expectation for a drop of 5.3%. The comparable sales decline was driven by lower average dollar sale and a decrease in transaction count. Comparable sales fell 16.1% for the White House Black Market business during the quarter.

Gross margin came in at 33.2% of sales vs. 33.9% consensus and 36.1% a year ago. The 290 bp decrease primarily reflects an increased effort to clear WHBM inventory, continued charges related to the omnichannel programs and accelerated depreciation as a result of the retail fleet optimization plan announced last year.

Looking ahead, Chico's expects a low to mid-single-digit decline in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales. Gross margin is seen falling approximately 100 to 125 basis points as a percentage of sales as the retailer clears through seasonal inventory.

Shares of Chico's are up 3.57% on very light trading.

Previously: Chico's FAS EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 28)