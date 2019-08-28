DoJ opposes Google-backed undersea cable

The U.S. Department of Justice wants to block the Pacific Light project backed by Google (GOOG,GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and China's Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group, according to Dow Jones sources.

The DoJ is concerned about the participation of Dr. Peng and the direct connection the cable would provide to Hong Kong.

Sources say the project costs at least $300M to build, and ships working under a temporary license have already draped most of the 8,000-mile cable between Los Angeles and Chinese territory.