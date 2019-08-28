Costco takes measures in Shanghai

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) says it will limit the number of shoppers at its new China store to 2K at at time after overcrowding forced it to shut it early on the opening day.

Large crowds flocked the Shanghai store when it opened on Tuesday, reportedly leading to fights and causing traffic jams in the neighbourhood. Local news reports indicate the retailer offered discounts of as much as 60% on some products and reduced its annual membership to just 199 yuan ($28) as part of a promotion.

Costco posted an apology on WeChat regarding the opening.

In New York, Costco carved out a new all-time high of $293.44 yesterday.