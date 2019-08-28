De Beers diamond sales drop in latest cycle

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit fell in the seventh cycle of the year amid lower inventory.

De Beers says the value declined to $280M from $503M in the seventh cycle of last year but rose from $250M in this year's sixth cycle; the unit reports 10 sales cycles each year.

"With midstream participants continuing to work down polished diamond inventory levels and reduced levels of manufacturing in the key cutting centers, De Beers Group provided customers with further supply flexibility during the seventh cycle of 2019," the unit says.