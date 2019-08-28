DPW eliminates $2M of debt

Highly volatile penny stock DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) surges 59% in premarket trading after the company eliminates ~$2M of debt through converting to shares.

During 2019, the principal amount of debt that DPW has either eliminated or restructured is more than $14.8M.

On July 3, DPW issued a new convertible note in exchange for a $1.49M convertible promissory with an interest rate of 12% per year due 2020; The new note is convertible into shares at a conversion price equal to $8.80 per share; to date, the investor has converted an aggregate principal amount of $860,000 of the note.

On July 2, DPW issued to another investor a new note in exchange for a $1.25M promissory note with an interest rate of 8% per year due Dec. 31, 2019; the share conversion price is equal to $8.80 per share; to date, the investor has converted an aggregate principal amount of $1.25M of the note; company remains indebted to this investor for $100,000.

