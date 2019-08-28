Chinese agents using LinkedIn - NYT

Aug. 28, 2019
  • Chinese spies have been using LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) for recruiting because the platform isn't blocked in the region and has a built-in audience of people looking for jobs, according to NYT sources.
  • Typical targets for the spies include academics and those outside of China who recently left a government job. The agents often pretend to be corporate headhunters who offer to pay for a trip for speaking and consulting work, and the relationships are then built up from that encounter.
  • LinkedIn spokeswoman Nicole Leverich: "We enforce our policies, which are very clear: The creation of a fake account or fraudulent activity with an intent to mislead or lie to our members is a violation of our terms of service."
  • Related: Last year, Reuters reported that U.S. intelligence services were warning about China's aggressive activities on LinkedIn.
