Needham boosts Veeva after strong quarter

Needham raises its Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) target from $150 to $187 and maintains a Buy rating.
The firm cites "another strong quarter" and says VEEV "has multiple levers to sustain subscription revenue growth meaningfully above 20% into FY21."
More action: Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson notes that "it's hard to argue that VEEV isn’t one of the best assets in all of software" but stays on the sidelines waiting for a more attractive entry point.
Veeva shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $165.60. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
