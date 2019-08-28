Needham boosts Veeva after strong quarter

Needham raises its Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) target from $150 to $187 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm cites "another strong quarter" and says VEEV "has multiple levers to sustain subscription revenue growth meaningfully above 20% into FY21."

More action: Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson notes that "it's hard to argue that VEEV isn’t one of the best assets in all of software" but stays on the sidelines waiting for a more attractive entry point.