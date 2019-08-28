Oil price outlook cut at Morgan Stanley on demand, growth concerns

Morgan Stanley lowers its oil price forecasts for the rest of the year, citing softer demand growth due to weaker global economic growth and rising shale production that could offset OPEC's attempts to support the market.

Stanley now sees Brent at ~$60/bbl for the rest of the year from its prior forecast of $65/bbl and U.S. WTI crude at $55/bbl from $58 previously.

Oil demand growth for 2019 will slow to 800K bbl/day from previous expectations for 1M bbl/day and for 2020 will total 1M bbl/day vs. a prior outlook for 1.4M bbl/day demand growth.

"More cuts would be required in 2020 if [OPEC] were to balance the market," the Stanley analysts write. "Much depends on demand growth next year, but on our current estimates the 'call on OPEC' is about 1M bbl/day below current production in 2020."

Crude oil prices are higher this morning after U.S. data showed a big drop in domestic crude stockpiles; WTI +1.3% to $55.65/bbl, Brent +1% to $60.11/bbl.

