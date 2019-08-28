Citigroup quietly raises minimum wage to $15 per hour - Bloomberg

Citigroup (NYSE:C) boosted its minimum wage to $15 per hour, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement the bank made to Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) after the House Financial Services Committee chair had prodded the company.

The raise took effect June 1, the bank told her.

Waters had asked CEO Michael Corbat if he would consider increasing the bank's minimum wage to $20 per hour in a session following an April hearing that included CEOs of seven major U.S. banks.

At one point during the April hearing, representatives noted that Citi pays its CEO ~486 times more than the median for employees.

Last year JPMorgan raised its minimum wage to $18 per hour from $15 and Bank of America plans to boost its minimum to $20 per hour over the next two years. In late 2017, Wells Fargo announced that it was increasing its minimum wage to $15.