Surmodics nabs $10M milestone from Abbott; guidance raised

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has completed the enrollment of 446 subjects in its TRANSCEND study comparing its SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB) to Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) IN.PACT Admiral DCB in patients with peripheral artery disease.

The milestone triggers a $10M payment from exclusive global licensee Abbott (NYSE:ABT).

The primary endpoints are safety and primary lesion patency at month 12. The estimated primary completion date is April 2020.

Updated 2019 guidance: Revenue: $97M - 99M from $92M - 94M; EPS: $0.52 - 0.60 from $0.24 - 0.32; non-GAAP EPS: $0.69 - 0.77 from $0.41 - 0.49.