Tencent Music hits negative ground amid antitrust probe

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) logged its worst day in five months after an antitrust probe looking into the exclusive deals it made with top record labels.

The three biggest global labels -- Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY), Sony Music Entertainment (NYSE:SNE) and Warner Music Group -- all sold exclusive rights to a large portion of their catalogs to Tencent Music, which then sublicenses the content to smaller rivals, including platforms run by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and ByteDance (BDNCE). NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) also secures exclusive rights in smaller deals.

China's State Administration of Market Regulation launched an investigation in January, Bloomberg reports -- a probe that could complicate Tencent's further expansion, including talks to buy 10% of UMG.