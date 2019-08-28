Glencore awarded just $19M in Colombia lawsuit

A World Bank tribunal orders Colombia to repay a $19M fine it levied on Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) Prodeco coal mining subsidiary but refuses the company's request for $575M in damages.

Glencore had asked the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes to award it damages after Colombia's national comptroller fined the company in early 2016.

The government said Prodeco had incorrectly calculated the royalties it should have paid on its Calenturitas contract and then issued a fine for not complying with the terms of the contract, conduct the tribunal called "unreasonable."