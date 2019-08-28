Brown-Forman reaffirms FY2020 outlook

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) reports underlying net sales were flat in Q1.

Emerging markets underlying net sales increased 3% (+1% reported) and for developed international markets declined 3% (-5% reported).

Sales growth by region as reported: U.S. +6%, U.K. +4%, Australia +8%, Germany +14%, Brazil +34%.

Underlying sales growth by region: U.S. +4%, U.K. +3%, Australia +8%, Germany +10%, Brazil +28%.

Underlying net sales for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands declined 1%, driven by a 4% underlying net sales decline in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Underlying net sales for Premium bourbons grew 16% and Herradura rose 22%.

Gross margin rate declined 330 bps to 65%.

Operating margin rate down 210 bps to 32.4%.

FY2020 Guidance: Underlying net sales: +5% to +7%; Underlying operating income: +3% to +5%; Diluted EPS: $1.75 to $1.85.

