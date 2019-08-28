Hain Celestial unloads Tilda rice brand

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) says it completed the strategic sale of rice brand Tilda to Ebro Foods S.A. for a purchase price of $342M.

The company says the purchase price reflects an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.5X.

Hain Celestial expects to use a portion of the proceeds to pay down debt and is evaluating distribution alternatives for the remainder to maximize value to shareholders.

"We are pleased to complete the strategic sale of Tilda, which is consistent with our transformational plan to simplify our portfolio, strengthen our core capabilities and expand margins and cash flow," says Hain CEO Mark Schiller.

HAIN +0.39% premarket to $18.25.

Source: Press Release