Beyond Meat goes to Canada with Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is going international with its Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) partnership.

The chain announces the launch of the Beyond Famous Star with Cheese in Canada. The company calls the Beyond Famous Star a flexitarian take on the restaurant's fan-favorite Famous Star burger, featuring the 100% plant-based patty from Beyond Meat.

“After the wild success of the Beyond Famous Star in our U.S. Carl’s Jr. locations and hearing consumer feedback and demand for a plant-based option at our Canada locations, we knew it was the perfect time to add the Beyond Famous Star to our menu internationally," notes CKE Restaurants exec Mike Woida.

BYND +1.66% premarket to $159.57.

Source: Press Release