Fitbit launches premium subscriptions, Versa 2

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has launched Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service designed to deliver more fitness personalization to users.

The service draws on more than 10 years of data around activity, exercise and sleep to offer nine guided programs, that include "actionable coaching, daily tips and tricks, structured workout plans, relaxation tools, recipe suggestions and educational content."

It starts rolling out in September at $9.99/month, or $79.99 for a year. The company says it will explore promotional pricing and bundle offers.

It's coming to 17 countries in English this fall via the Fitbit app, and then expand to additional languages in 2020.

The company's also launching its Versa 2 smartwatch, along with Fitbit Aria Air, a Bluetooth smart scale.