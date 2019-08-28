Chalco's H1 aluminum production drops more than 8%

Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) says its H1 production of the metal fell 8.2% Y/Y to 1.89M metric tons from 2.06M mt, a day after reporting a slide in H1 profit.

ACH also disclosed its average aluminum sales price in the half fell 4.4% Y/Y to 13,778 yuan/ton ($1,942.50).

ACH's H1 production of alumina, the substance used to make aluminum, rose 3.2% Y/Y to 6.82M mt.

Yesterday, ACH had reported its H1 net profit fell 14% Y/Y to 705.8M yuan ($99.5M) while overall revenues rose 15% to 94.9B yuan, despite a 10% drop in the primary aluminum segment as trading revenue jumped 23%.

ACH said H1 operating costs rose 17% to 88.5B yuan, partly due to higher freight costs on imported coal, which is used to generate electricity for the aluminum smelting process.