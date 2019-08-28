Churchill Downs pulls casino plans at Arlington due to high tax rate

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces that Arlington did not apply to the Illinois Gaming Board for a slot machine and table game license under the recently enacted Illinois Gaming Act.

The company says the economic terms under which Arlington would be granted a casino gaming license do not provide an acceptable financial return.

CEO statement: "The Chicagoland market has seen a significant proliferation of video gaming terminals over the last several years and now faces the potential introduction of five new gaming facilities as well as increased gaming positions at existing casinos and video gaming outlets. Arlington would enter this market with an effective tax rate that would be approximately 17.5% - 20% higher than the existing Chicagoland casinos due to contributions to the Thoroughbred purse account. This disadvantage in a hyper-competitive gaming market, coupled with substantial licensing and reconciliation fees and new, unviable horse racing requirements in the Illinois Gaming Act, makes construction of a casino at Arlington financially untenable."

Arlington will conduct horse racing in 2020 and 2021 and also will apply for a sports betting license while longer-term alternatives are explored.

