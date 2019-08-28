HSB offers rebates, fee reductions for small Hong Kong firms - Reuters

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) will offer rebates and fee reductions for small- and medium-sized companies in Hong Kong, as the city's economy verges on recession due to the U.S.-China trade war and anti-government protests, Reuters reports.

Hong Kong's biggest bank will offer a six-month interest rate rebate on loans approved under official financing and loan guarantee schemes for small and medium enterprises, fee subsidies for applications for the financing guarantee scheme, and reductions in transaction fees for businesses using HSBC's mobile payment service.

The bank didn't estimate how much the measures would cost it.