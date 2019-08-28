Hudson's Bay sells Lord & Taylor to Le Tote

Hudson's Bay Company (OTCPK:HBAYF) announces the sale of Lord & Taylor to clothing rental service Le Tote for $75M in cash and $25M in the form of a secured promissory note payable after two years.

The company will receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on the company's board and certain rights as a minority shareholder.

Under the terms of the agreement, Le Tote will acquire the Lord + Taylor brand and related intellectual property while assuming operations of 38 stores, Lord + Taylor’s digital channels and the associated inventory.

The big play by Le Tote could be of interest to shareholders of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) if the personal clothing subscription business is expanded.