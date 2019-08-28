United moving 737 MAX jets to short-term storage

  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is beginning the process of moving its 14 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets to short-term storage at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Arizona, where weather conditions are more favorable to store aircraft.
  • United expects the planes to be moved by mid-September and has so far removed the planes from its flight schedule until Nov. 3.
  • Southwest, the largest U.S. operator of the MAX, has said it won’t fly the plane until 2020 and is delaying hiring new pilots because of the uncertainty around the MAX.
