Facebook updates political ad rules with eyes on '20 election

Facebook (FB -1.1% ) is continuing to get ready for the 2020 U.S. election with new rules for political advertising.

In a company update, Facebook says it's strengthening the authorization process for U.S. advertisers, showing more info about each advertisers and updating its list of social issues.

Despite existing disclosure requirements, Facebook says some advertisers are trying to put misleading "paid for by" disclaimers on ads. They'll now be required to provide more information before disclaimers get approved, and ads will be paused in mid-October if Facebook isn't satisfied.

An update to social issues will bring Facebook's U.S list to 10 categories rather than 20 distinct subject areas -- a change in line with its lists for countries that have recently held elections. (That means proactively detecting and reviewing ads on topics like freedom of religion, LGBTQ rights and women’s rights, for example.)