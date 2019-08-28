First Midwest to boost Milwaukee presence with $195M acquisition

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI +0.6% ) agrees to acquire Bankmanagers Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Park Bank, in a stock and cash deal valued at ~$195M.

The deal will expand First Midwest's presence in the Milwaukee market as Park Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in Milwaukee with ~$1B of total assets, $815M of deposits, and $700M of loans.

The agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of 29.9675 shares of FMBI common stock plus $623.02 in cash for each share of Bankmanagers Corp. common stock.

