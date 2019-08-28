Stocks fall as declining bond yields stoke recession worries

Stocks are off to a modestly lower open, as the continued decline in sovereign bond yields sparks investor concern; S&P and Dow both -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

The U.S. 2-10 yield curve continues to invert, with the two-year and 10-year yields currently down 4 bps each to 1.49% and 1.45%, respectively, while the 30-year Treasury touched a record low 1.907%; meanwhile, the 10-year German bund yield hit a record low -0.73%.

European bourses trade broadly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

The British pound fell as much as 1% vs. the dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Johnson said he would seek to shut down Parliament for several weeks ahead of the country's Oct. 31 Brexit in a move that would make it more difficult for opposition lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit.

In the U.S., Autodesk -11.2% after cutting its outlook for the full year.