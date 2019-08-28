OFS Credit estimates rights offering proceeds ~$8.9M

OFS Credit (OCCI +0.6% ) expects to issue 556,033 additional shares of company stock as a result of its non-transferable rights offering, which expired on Aug. 27.

Estimates net proceeds of ~$8.9M; plans to use proceeds to acquire investment in accordance with its objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes.

Affiliates of OFS Capital Management LLC, investment adviser to the company, owned ~13.1% of the OCCI’s common stock before the offering and fully exercised all rights issued to them in connection with the offering.