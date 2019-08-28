Papa John's gains after Stifel bump

Papa John's International (PZZA +5% ) rallies after Stifel upgrades the restaurant chain to a Buy rating from Hold.

"We believe the CEO change represents a tactical opportunity for investors giving them time to weigh the results of the turnaround. We were surprised at the speed with which the board acted to effect this change and believe investors will likely give CEO Rob Lynch some time to demonstrate his strategy is working," reads the Stifel note.

The firm thinks the new CEO at Papa John's can help the company track back to an EBITDA level seen back in 2017 before the negative publicity surrounding founder John Schnatter.

Stifel assigns a price target of $60 to PZZA vs. the sell-side average PT of $55.78.