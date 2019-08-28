Tuniu -3.2% post Q2 results

Tuniu (TOUR -3.2% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 0.9% Y/Y to RMB520.3M.

Packaged tours revenues were RMB429.5M (-1.9% Y/Y), the decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.

Other revenues were RMB90.8M (+3.7% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from certain travel-related products.

Gross margin increased 296 bps to 47.7%.

Adj. operating expenses were RMB382.5M (+22.6% Y/Y).

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2B.

For Q2, Tuniu had 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, 500 offline retail stores in total and had 33 self-operated local tour operators.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB763.1-801.3M, which represents 0%-5% increase Y/Y.

