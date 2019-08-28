Daktronics jumps 18% post Q1 results beats

Daktronics (DAKT +18.4% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 16.9% Y/Y to $180.3M, and orders increased by 17.5% Y/Y to $187.5M.

Sales by Business units: Commercial $44.04M (+44.1% Y/Y); Live Events $59.31M (+19.9% Y/Y); High School Park and Recreation $30.46M (+8.3% Y/Y); Transportation $19.02M (+10.8% Y/Y); and International $27.43M (-5% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 44 bps to 25.2%; and operating margin expanded by 160 bps to 4.2%.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $18.22M, compared to $10.26M a year ago. Free cash flow was negative $24M.

Product order backlog was $207M, compared to $177M a year ago.

Company says while economic concerns linger and the global tariff and trade environment create headwinds in the near-term, their pipeline of project opportunities remains active and support growth.

