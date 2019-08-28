Fitch Ratings positive on United Continental

Fitch Ratings affirms a Stable outlook on United Continental (UAL -0.2% ) and BB default credit rating.

The rating agency points to generally positive trends at United. including solid operational and financial performance relative to peers over the past year.

"Operating margins and credit metrics trends have improved in 2019 owing to United's ongoing strategic initiatives, a strong demand environment and manageable fuel costs," notes Fitch.

Credit metrics for United are expected to remain roughly stable over the next 2 to 3 years barring an unexpected economic downturn.