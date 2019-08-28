HEICO down ~7% despite Q3 earnings beat driven by 2019 acquisitions

HEICO (HEI -6.7% ) says that Q3 results principally reflect double-digit organic net sales growth within Flight Support Group, high-single digit organic net sales growth as well as positive impact of fiscal 2019 acquisitions.

During fiscal 2019, the company completed six acquisitions and completed seven acquisitions over the past year, hence total debt to shareholders' equity ratio reached 39.0% from 35.4% as of October 31, 2018; net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.11x.

Net profits were up 21% to $81M, while operating income rose by 18% to $119.4M and net sales of $532.3M represented a 14% Y/Y increase.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased 46% Y/Y to $313.4M for 9M.

For the remainder of fiscal 2019, HEI anticipates Y/Y net sales growth to be 14% - 15% up from prior estimate of 12% - 13%, and net income growth to be 23% - 24%.

Additionally, forecasts operating margin to be ~22%, and cash flow from operations of ~$405M

