Schlumberger, BHGE top oilfield service picks at BAML; three downgraded

BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades three names across the E&P space - Nabors Industries (NBR -0.6% ), Nine Energy Services (NINE +1.2% ) and Quintana Energy Services (QES +0.7% ) - to Neutral from Buy, with NBR and NINE having uncomfortably high debt given E&P capital discipline and growing oil price uncertainty.

BAML says it is revising estimates across its entire coverage universe to adjust for further belt tightening from the U.S. E&P industry, with growing risk to the downside as global oil demand continues to decelerate on the back of a softening global economy.

Following another downward revision to the U.S. E&P spending outlook, BAML cuts its 2019 and 2020 EBITDA estimates by an average 3% and 10%, respectively, and are now 3% below consensus for 2019 and 15% below consensus for 2020.

Schlumberger (SLB +1.4% ) and Baker Hughes GE (BHGE +0.6% ) are BAML's top picks, as international remains the firm's preferred oilfield services theme, even as the ongoing structural changes in oilfield services will make SLB's long history of raising its dividend more difficult over the next 12 months.

NBR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.

