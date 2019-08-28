Mitsubishi Tanabe launches late-stage study in U.S. for continuous Parkinson's therapy

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America (OTCPK:MTZPY -1.5% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, BouNDless, evaluating continuous subcutaneously administered carbidopa/levodopa (ND0612) compared to the oral formulation in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

The study will enroll ~300 PD sufferers who are experiencing motor fluctuations ("OFF" time at least two hours each day) that are no longer adequately controlled by conventional therapies.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline at week 12 in daily "ON" time without troublesome dyskinesia (uncontrolled movement). The estimated primary completion date is September 2020.

The study design will be presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Nice, France, September 22-26.

Subsidiary NeuroDerm is leading clinical development.