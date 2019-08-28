Luokung Technology scoops up eMapgo for ~$119M

Luokung Technology (LKCO -5.7% ) agrees to acquire eMapgo Technologies or EMG, from its shareholders

The deal value of RMB 836M includes ~RMB 709M in cash, and the remaining RMB 127M will be paid in the Company's common stock at the conversion rate of $7/share.

The agreement to acquire EMG is conditioned on, among other things, the Company's ability to raise the necessary financing to consummate the acquisition of EMG.

The integration of EMG's underlying data and SuperEngine's data engine will expand the Company's ability to establish a complete set of solutions covering full upstream and downstream industrial chains.

After the Acquisition, EMG will continue to conduct its business activities independently.