Best Buy flexes supply chain muscles

Best Buy (BBY +1.5% ) Chief Supply Chain officer Rob Bass is being given credit for the massive job of modernizing the retailer's supply chain amid the e-commerce ramp.

Bass and team are already prepping for the the holiday season, with three new metro e-commerce centers set to meet the demand crush.

Best Buy's efforts are being noticed by analysts. "Right now it seems to me [Best Buy] is farthest along in what I’ve called the holy grail of retail," says Moody's analyst Charlie O’Shea. "They have one pile of inventory in a distribution center both stocking stores and fulfilling online orders," he adds.

Best Buy is due to report earnings tomorrow. Marketplace's Shock Exchange says management is under the gun to improve margins.