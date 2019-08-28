DuPont to stop using firefighting foam made with PFAS chemicals

DuPont (DD -0.6%) says it will stop buying and using firefighting foams made with polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances, a group of chemicals at the center of multiple environmental lawsuits, by the end of 2021.
DuPont also will stop using long-chain PFAS in some of the units the company acquired as part of legacy Dow business that continued to use a small amount of the chemicals granted through an EPA exemption.
The chemicals, which have been used for decades in products such as Teflon and other non-stick products as well as firefighting foam, have contaminated water systems, and companies including DuPont have faced several lawsuits from people exposed to the chemicals in their water supply.
