Benchmark looks to positive Meredith catalysts

Benchmark is out with a bullish update on Meredith (MDP +0.9% ), pointing to a few potential catalysts particularly including a sale of the company's television unit.

That's "the most available, quality asset we see in the market," writes Daniel Kumos, and momentum is building to spin off or unload the division -- a move he says would unlock $10/share in value at a $3B sales price.

Meanwhile, earnings that could come this week have a good chance to show flat to slightly higher national revenues, he says.

He has a Buy rating and price target of $68, implying 54.5% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.