Queen approves Johnson's Parliament suspension request

Queen Elizabeth II approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend Parliament for almost five weeks ahead of Brexit.

That pushes the first day of Parliament's new legislative session to Oct. 14 and triggered accusations of Johnson leading "a very British coup."

The British pounds sterling falls 0.6% against the euro.

With a little more than two months left before the U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union, the move slashes the amount of time opposition lawmakers have to pass legislation to stop Johnson's government from pushing through a no-deal departure from the trade bloc on Oct. 31.

Lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will likely have to make their response next week to have enough time to pass legislation, Reuters reports.

