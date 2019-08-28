Cuba says it will fight Exxon lawsuit over expropriated assets

Cuba promises to defend itself against Exxon Mobil's (XOM +1.1% ) new lawsuit that seeks compensation for a refinery and other oil installations seized by the government after the 1959 revolution.

XOM's lawsuit accusing Cuban companies of continuing to use the confiscated property without compensation came after the U.S. government recently activated a section of the Helms-Burton Act that allows U.S. firms and individuals to seek compensation for property seized by the Cuban government.

XOM claims the facilities were valued at $71.6M when they were seized and is now seeking to recover $280M.

Cuba says there is "significant international rejection" of compensation claims filed under the Helms-Burton Act.